NPP Primaries: Polling Station Organizer Calls For Open Contest In Weija-Gbawe

The Polling Station Organizer of the NPP Weija Gbawe Constituency, Moses Larbi, has called on his national party leaders to call the leading executives of the Weija Gbawe Constituency and the Member of Parliament Hon. Tina Mensah to order as the party prepares for the Parliamentary primaries.

According to the concerned polling station executive, the broad daylight Mafia openly meant to stop other candidates from contesting the sitting MP doesn't give room for fairness.

His admonition is coming on the back of an incident that happened on Friday morning when a Member of Parliament aspirant of the NPP Weija Constituency, Hon. Patrick Kobina Baidoo Popularly known as Blue Boy decided to pick his nomination forms.

At their arrival as at 11:50 am, the NPP Weija Gbawe Constituency Office was locked up with all constituency executives absent from the office.

