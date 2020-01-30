Take Chief Imam Out Of Voters’ Register Fight – Says Spokesperson

Listen to article

Following the recent statement by Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, regarding the compilation of a fresh voters' register, the former has been a victim of public ridicule by some persons.

In view of that therefore, the spokesperson has spoken to the DGN Online with a view to setting the records straight regarding his position on the subject under review.

Some persons he said are oblivious to the fact that “I am Acting Chair of the Coalition Of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and in which capacity I spoke on the subject.”

“The impression after the statement I made on some television networks was that I had stated the position of the National Chief which is not the case. The Chief Imam has not taken sides on the issue of the voters' register,” he added.

Sheikh Aremeyaw continuing, said “the chief imam is a member of the Eminent Persons Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission and so it would be wrong on his part to present a position on the subject contrary to that of the Committee.”

The Chief Imam as a man of integrity would want a peaceful resolution and won't take a partisan position on such matters, he said.

The Chief Imam he was categorical has no position on the subject.

---Daily Guide