A/R: Christian Councils Of Churches Launch Nat'l Cathedral Campaign To Raise US$20million

The Kumasi Christian Council of Churches Thursday 30th January announced the launching of the Kumasi national cathedral and fundraising campaign which will come in a form of celebratory, thanksgiving and worship service.

The fundraiser program is aimed to gather funds from individuals, organisations and philanthropists with a target of USD 20million.

The Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng addressing the media at the launching of the national cathedral fundraising campaign at the A .T.Narty Temple of the Church of Pentecost, Batama in Kumasi noted that it is an honour to build a national cathedral which will serve as a platform for national crusades and events.

He disclosed that the national cathedral will serves as a state asset that will generate income to the state for the benefit of Ghanaians in the near future.

"As an infrastructure, the cathedral is an iconic landmark that addresses a missing link in the national architecture by providing a great church for national purposes where the inhabitants of all denominations can gather for worship, reflect, celebrate, mourn the dead and also create employment to the youth in Ghana," he stressed.

He urges every citizen to support the fundraising activities to raise the funds towards the construction of the national cathedral for the benefit of all.

It would be recalled that on the 6th of March 2017, a sword was cut in Accra for the construction of a national cathedral by President Akufo-Addo designed by the leading Ghanaian-British Architect, Sir David Adjaye OBE, as an iconic infrastructure and convening platform

The national cathedral seeks to serve as an avenue for state religious events which will include Presidential inaugural service, state funeral, national thanksgiving service amongst others.