Court Throws Out CID's Application To Search Sammy Gyamfi’s Mobile Phone

An Accra High Court has thrown out an application by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to search the phone records of the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.

The court has also denied the police access to Mr Gyamfi’s Facebook records.

In his ruling, the Judge described the CID’s application as “frivolous”.

This ruling comes days after a member of the communication and legal team of the NDC, Mr Abraham Amaliba, disclosed to the media that the police requested and had access to Mr Gyamfi’s phone when he was picked up to the CID headquarters on Monday, January 27, 2020.

“Upon insistence and to avoid any altercation with the police, we decided to give out the phone since there is nothing incriminating in it,” Amaliba said.

The police are interrogating Mr Gyamfi following a complaint filed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante to the CID alleging that Mr Gyamfi forged a document purported to have emanated from the presidency and published same on his social media page in order to cause fear among the Ghanaian public.

