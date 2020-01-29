NPP Primaries: Permit Me To Buy Nomination Forms — Addai Nimoh Cries Out After Failed Attempt

Listen to article

Former Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh is unhappy over what he says are deliberate attempts to prevent him from purchasing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary nomination forms.

Mr. Nimoh in a letter of appeal seeking to be permitted to purchase a copy of the 2020 parliamentary forms said several attempts to purchase the forms had failed.

The letter was addressed to the party’s Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and copied to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Secretary among others.

“I wish to appeal to be permitted to purchase a copy of the 2020 parliamentary primaries nomination forms at the Regional Secretariat. This appeal has become necessary because I am being denied access and obstructed to purchase the said forms at the Mampong Constituency Level of the party,” portions of his appeal letter said.

In 2014, Mr Addai Nimoh picked up nomination forms to contest for the NPP’s flagbearership race.

He and other aspirants, however, lost to Nana Akufo-Addo.

His concerns come days after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo picked nomination forms to seek re-election as flagbearer to lead the NPP into the 2020 general elections.

NPP primaries slated for April 20

The NPP will hold its Presidential primaries on April 25, 2020.

A non-refundable nomination fee for aspirants has been pegged at GHc20,000 whilst the filing fee is GHc200,000.

The party will also be electing the remaining Parliamentary candidates on the same day.

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.

---citinewsroom