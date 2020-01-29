NPP UK Women’s Wing Honours Akufo-Addo

The NPP UK women's wing has honoured President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his campaign promises.

Speaking at the event which was held at the Landmark hotel in London, the UK women's organiser Ms. Shirely Kyei congratulated the president for his work such as the implementation of the free Senior High School initiative, restoration of the Nurses trainee allowance amongst others which has had direct impact on women.

Presenting the citation, Ms. Shirely Kyei stated 'Not only did you fulfill your campaign promises to us, but you have shown that the plight of women is among your topmost priorities and we salute you Mr. President'.

Present at the event was the Ghana High Commissioner Papa Owusu Ankomah, Deputy Chief of Staff Francis Asenso Boakye, Mr. Yofi Grant the CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Center, Alex Dadey Board member of GIPC, Stephen Asamoah Boateng the Director-General of State Interest and Governance Authority, Henry Kokofu, Board member of Forestry Commission, party executives and members of NPP UK branch.

The women's wing pledged their support to the president's second term bid in the 2020 general elections slated for December 7th.

The event was an opportunity for the president to familiarize himself with Ghanaians and party sympathizers in the diaspora.

