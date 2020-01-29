Decision To Let Us Manage Ambulances Laudable--Ambulance Service

The National Ambulance Service has welcomed and commended the decision of the government to entrust the management aspect of the newly dispatched 307 ambulances to the National Ambulance Service.

According to the National Ambulance Service, it has enough infrastructure to make good use of the new ambulances.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah.

Speaking to Citi News after an official ceremony to commission and dispatch the much-anticipated ambulances on Tuesday, Prof. Zakariah said ambulance stations will be established in various communities and ambulances that will be placed there will serve both the community and health facilities.

“The advantage of placing these ambulances under the National Ambulance Service is that we are going to establish ambulance stations within the communities and the advantage of doing this is that it serves both the community and the health facility so if you are in the community and you have a health emergency, it is only a matter of getting access to the ambulance.”

He, however, said an allocation will be made for first aid cover on the country's major highways.

“We have already existing ambulance stations which are not necessarily by constituencies so obviously those will be part of them. Now, across the major highways, we have first-aid posts and definitely some of these ambulances are going to be there,” Prof. Zakariah said in a Citi News interview.

The 307 ambulances were commissioned by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 28, 2019.

Each constituency in the country is expected to have at least one ambulance to serve the health needs of the various constituencies.

