Courier Operators Drop Hint Of Massive Demonstration

Courier Service Operators under the umbrella organization National Courier Association have hinted of an impending demonstration against the Postal And Courier Services Regulatory Commission.

According to the group, there has been a delay in the review of the price structure for the licensing of courier operators.

The angry courier operators made this known in a press release signed and issued by Kwame Bekoe, National President, National Courier Association, in Accra copied to ModernGhana.

National Courier Association To Protest Against Postal And Courier Services Regulatory Commission For Delayed Pricing Review

On 31st July 2019, the National Courier Association of Ghana petitioned the Postal and Courier Service Regulatory Commission to review pricing structure for a license for courier operators across Ghana especially for businesses with lesser fleets of motorcycles.

This came after the association had met with the Executives to discuss the way forward to review the price of a license.

The Association will be leading a coalition of like-minded business operators in the courier industry to demonstrate through the streets of Accra to quickly approve our petition so that Courier Operators yet to register with the Commission would have peace to operate effectively.

We are getting charged as an association to prepare the minds of businesses for a peaceful street march.

Signed

Kwame Bekoe

National President (National Courier Association Of Ghana)