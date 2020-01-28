Commissioning Of Ambulances Is No Achievement

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu, has said that the decision of commissioning ambulances is unnecessary and shows how much the Akufo-Addo government does not care about the lives of Ghanaians.

Reacting to this, Anthony Nukpenu described the move to postpone the commissioning as a comedy show.

He said "The Ambulance comedy show continues unabated”.

"You buy ambulances you wait for people to die before you decide to distribute them, buying of ambulances is nothing we must not entertain mediocrity anymore as Ghanaians,'' Anthony Nukpenu told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on 'Pae Mu Ka' Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

"NPP is noted for commissioning of the toilet and other things.''

Anthony Nukpenu said the NDC is not surprised by the never-ending excuses which only “typify the deception, insensitivity and leadership paralysis that Ghanaians are being subjected to by inept President Akufo-Addo and his wasteful government.

The commissioning by the President is following the completion of training of paramedics, fitting of tracking device, upon receipt of the full complement of ambulances. The ambulances were dispatched immediately after President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned all 307 ambulances, Tuesday.

