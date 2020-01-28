NPP Primaries: Suame Chiefs Warn Youth To Stop Campaigning Against Majority Leader; Want Him Unopposed

Chiefs in the Suame constituency in the Ashanti region have thrown their weight behind the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and Majority Leader in parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu ahead of the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Chiefs, led by Kwaprahene Baffour Adugyemfu Kumani have called on the delegates of the constituency to allow Hon. Mensah Bonsu to contest unopposed in the Suame NPP parliamentary primaries.

“Chiefs and elders, we’ve invited you here for a brief discussion. For over 20 years, we have sent our own native Kyei Mensah Bonsu to parliament and he has been done so much for us. His respect for the Chiefs and elders and even the young ones is admirable. Because of his good behaviour and hard work… we the chiefs are backing him for another term. So we are kindly appealing to all eligible voters to support Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu,” Kwaprahene Kumani said.

According to Nana Kwaprahene, the MP has done well for the people and achieved a lot for the constituency.

The Chiefs are appealing to the youth who are campaigning against the MP to stop such activities in the constituency and offer their support to the MP to complete the good projects he has initiated in the constituency.

Mensah Bonsu has been in parliament for the past 24 years and he is seeking another term.

