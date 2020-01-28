Akufo-Addo Using Police To Intimidate Sammy Gyamfi---General Mosquito

Listen to article

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using the country's police service to intimidate the party's Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.

According to him, there is a deliberate attempt by the Akufo-Addo led government to clamp down on dissenting views by targeting people such as the NDC Chairman.

The statement was on the back of an invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service extended to the NDC Communications Officer to report to the police on Monday [27th January 2020].

“The intimidation has been taken a notch higher with yesterday's invitation from the CID on the outrageous basis that 'some persons picked up for interrogation and investigation in connection with alleged involvement in forgery and attempts to spread false information to cause fear and panic in the country of kidnapping and causing unlawful damage. We dismiss this claim as a sinister fabrication and lie, conjured up by the Police CID and its Director-General at the instigation of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo Government,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia told Kwame Tutu on'Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Asiedu Nketia alleged that the police's invitation was also a diversionary tactic by the government to take the attention of Ghanaians away from growing lawlessness.

The party further warned that the actions of the police and the government could undermine the country's democracy.

He indicated that it was ready to assist the police to ensure that law and order prevail in the country; it will not stay unconcerned if its leaders are harassed.

Background

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service said Mr Gyamfi was arrested in connection with the possession of forged documents and publication of false news with the intent to cause fear and panic and alarm.

The statement signed by DSP Juliana Obeng said the offences were contrary to sections 166 and 208 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960.

However, Sammy Gyamfi has been released by the police barely five hours of his arrest.