Ablekuma Central MP Thanks All For Support As He Seeks Re-election

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon. Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, has expressed his profound gratitude to all his constituents, party members, constituency executives and everybody who has so far made his term of office successful.

He is also counting on the replication of the same support as he seeks re-election.

Here his full statement after picking nomination forms to contest again.

FOREVER GRATEFUL TO YOU ALL

I wish to express my profound gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the numerous individuals, groups, dignitaries, my Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives and all Party sympathizers for the overwhelming endorsement and love shown me on the occasion of my picking and filing of nomination to contest the Parliamentary seat come 25th April 2020 in Ablekuma Central Constituency.

Special mention of profound gratitude is expressed to Mr. Frank Akwasi Debrah, my Constituency Chairman for the unconditional love and support shown me throughout the entire process. “ *I SHALL NEVER FORGET THIS CHAIRMAN* and may the good Lord Bless You.

To my Constituency Executives, Thank you for always standing by me from the day you were elected and sworn into office till now. I am eternally grateful to you all.

To my Electoral Area Coordinators, I salute you for your tireless efforts and contributions towards uplifting the image of our dear constituency. I couldn't have achieved all this without you and I thank you for your overwhelming endorsement and support.

Equal and profound gratitude goes to the Volunteer Group of Abossey Okai Electoral Area for the endorsement and paying for my filing fee. Words alone cannot express how grateful i am to you.

To my beloved Polling Station Executives, Thank You for recognising hardwork and i promise to work extra harder to continue elevating the status of Ablekuma Central as well as transforming lives of delegates.

To all and sundry i say thank you for your efforts, prayers and support in diverse ways and May God and richly bless you all.

The Nomination is opened and I implore all to engage in a decent and healthy contest devoid of insults and name calling. We have a party to preserve and protect, therefore i implore all to respect each other and allow delegates chose the best candidate to best serve them.

God bless Ablekuma Central

God Bless You All

Signed...

Hon Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey

(Member of Parliament)

Ablekuma Central Constituency