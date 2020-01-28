Atinka TV Host Adwoa Ampomah Becomes Cervical Cancer Ambassador

Listen to article

The host of Atinka TV’s award-winning program, “The Clinic, Adwoa Mirekua Ampomah, has been named as Cervical Cancer Ambassador.

Adwoa Mirekua was commissioned last Friday by the National Planning Committee for the Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign, which is made up of the Samira Empowerment Humanitarian Project, the Korle Bu Reproductive Health Center and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The commissioning was done by the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, who happens to be the Patron for the National Awareness Campaign. This was done during this year’s National Forum For Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign.

The national campaign was instituted by Rose Aduful and Ivy Asantewaa, both from the Korle Bu Reproductive Health Center three years ago to champion the awareness so as to prevent cervical cancer.

This year’s event was marked in grand style since the committee thought it wise to include some notable personalities from various media houses who champion good health in our country.

Adwoa Mirekua Ampomah is a versatile presenter with Atinka Media Village, which comprises Atinka TV, Atinka 104.7, Atinkaonline, Agyekwa FM in Kumasi and Ahotor FM in Takoradi.

Her Programme on Atinka TV, “The Clinic”, which airs on Thursdays at 8 pm, grabbed The Best Nutrition TV Show award at the 2019 GJA Awards. Ms. Ampomah is also one of the main news anchors on Atinka TV and Atinka FM.