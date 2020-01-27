This Is How How To Protect Your Vehicle Against The Latest Break-in Trend - Police Alert

The Ghana Police Service has alerted the public to an emerging trend is vehicle break-ins which uses sophisticated electronic devices to interfere with the locking systems of vehicles.

The warning comes after three persons suspected of breaking into vehicles to steal from their targets, were arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command.

The Police in a statement said the perpetrators of this crime usually operate at parking lots, shopping malls and recreational centres.

The police also advised the general public to take note of the following crime prevention tips:

Lookout for people loitering at car parks and alert the security on ground;

Crosscheck doors to ensure they are properly locked before leaving parking lots;

Avoid exposing or leaving valuables in vehicles;

Management of public facilities should enhance the security of their premises by installing CCTVS.

