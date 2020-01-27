Coronavirus Threat: Ghana Ambassador Meets Chinese Officials Today

The leadership of Ghana’s mission in China will today, January 27 meet with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to deliberate on the deadly coronavirus which hit that country a few days ago.

As of January 26, the new coronavirus has reportedly infected at least 2,463 people and caused at least 80 deaths.

It has also spread to other countries.

A statement signed by Edward A. Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China said the meeting will give them the opportunity “to discuss how we can manage the ongoing situation.”

The Ambassador in the statement also said the African Diplomatic Corps will meet with the World Health Organization to deliberate on the necessary protocols needed to be taken with regards to the over 4,600 African students in Wuhan and ultimately, all Africans at the epicentre of the virus in Wuhan.

“We at the Ghana Embassy, Beijing, take the well-being of all Ghanaians seriously and are monitoring the situation,” he added.

He urged Ghanaians living in China to adhere to health and safety protocols and to make it a point to follow news updates on the coronavirus on CCTV News, BBC, CNN and CGTN.

“Do not take information from unapproved social media sources. Also, contact your doctor or known medical personnel if you have any medical worries. This is indeed a tough time for all but we are a strong and determined people and together we shall get through it all,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement from Ambassador Edward A. Boateng: UPDATES FROM THE AMBASSADOR OF GHANA ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA

Fellow Ghanaians

Good afternoon.

I wish to bring to your notice that on Monday, 27th January 2020 an emergency meeting will be held with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss how we manage the ongoing situation. The African Diplomatic Corps will also meet with the World Health Organization to deliberate on the necessary protocols needed to be taken with regards to the over 4600 African students in Wuhan and ultimately, all Africans at the epicentre of the virus in Wuhan.

In addition, the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been made aware of developments with regards to the spread of the virus and contingency plans are under discussion.

I want to reiterate however the need for all not to panic, rather be each other's keeper and do well to take all the prescribed precautions and also take the flu shot once movement restrictions are relaxed or lifted.

Furthermore, we have reached out to the International Migration Organization and other organizations to see how best to address the issue at hand.

I would once again want to entreat all, to adhere to the health and safety protocols and to make it a point to follow the news updates on the coronavirus on CCTV News, BBC, CNN and CGTN. Do not take information from unapproved social media sources. Also contact your doctor or known medical personnel if you have any medical worries.

This is indeed a tough time for all but we are a strong and determined people and together we shall get through it all.

We at the Ghana Embassy, Beijing, take the well-being of all Ghanaians seriously and are monitoring the situation.

Sincerely,

Edward A. Boateng

Ambassador

