Support Youth Empowerment For National Development--Chiefs Urged

Nana Takyi III, Chief of Gomoa Odumasi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has urged Traditional Leaders to empower the youth so that they can contribute their quota towards National Development.

"If we want our youth of today to support national development, then we must empower them economically in every sector.

This will ginger them to support programmes and policies that would be put in place by policymakers aimed at improving the lives of the people"

Nana Takyi III, stated these at a durbar organized by the Chiefs and People of Gomoa Odumasi to mark their annual Akwambo Festival recently.

The festival under the Theme; Youth Employment, the tool for Community Development, Nana Takyi III observed with concern the rate at which today's Youth have been left to their fate.

"There could not be any perfect theme than this, Youth Empowerment is the only way we can encourage young people to bring out their potentials and skills so that they can contribute their quota towards national development

We must ensure that our Youth are fully supported to be self-sufficient in their own fields, be it in education, health, agriculture, artisanship or entrepreneurship which would generate income to feed themselves and their families.

As we all know, Youth unemployment contribute significantly to poverty and economic crisis in the country.

That is why Nananom, opinion Leaders and all stakeholders ought to support Government in its quest for Youth employment for people in particular"

Nana Takyi III noted that when the youth were well resourced, they would be well prepared to take up the mantle of leadership positions in the near future.

He therefore called on all and sundry to support this Worthy course

" Gomoa Odumasi is a farming community, we have to apply modernization in our farming activities by applying mechanization to boost food and cash crops production thus enhancing economic growth and to eradicate poverty.

Those in educational institutions ought to be encouraged to attain a height on the educational ladder because of education as we all know in the key to development. This will also reduce teenage pregnancy and school drop-out drastically

Others who are into petty trading and artisanship should be supported to achieve their dreams"

Nana Takyi III therefore appealed to the Central Government through the Gomoa East District Assembly as well as the Member of Parliament for Gomoa East Constituency, Hon. Kojo Asemanyi to make loan facilities available for farmers and others to expand their farms and businesses.

"Let me conclude by appealing to authorities to reshape and possibly tarry our road linking Agona Kwanyarko to Gomoa Dominase to facilitate smooth transportation of goods and services.

Transaction in this part of the country has become headache. We are compelled to use motorcycle popularly know as ' Okada' as our main source of transportation. One can imagine the risk involved

Our community lacks public toilet facilities. This is creating unhealthiness in the environment"

The Queen Mother of Gomoa Odumasi, Nana Ekua Munkuwaa advised the youth against unhealthy lifestyle that would ruin their future.

She also advised parents to take advantage of the Free SHS to encourage their children to attain formal education