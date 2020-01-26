Caesarean Section Is Not Demonic; Don't Be Misled

Listen to article

It has come to the notice of Sugardem ministries, a purpose-driven organization that some religious leaders keep asking pregnant women to refrain from undergoing caesarean sections thereby causing maternal mortalities.

Sugardemministries condemn in the strongest possible terms this misguided behaviour by some religious leaders who keep misleading and instilling fear in expectant mothers.

We declare their behaviuor religiously wrong, morally evil and socially distasteful. It has no religious basis as skilled delivery and emergency obstetric care are globally recognized and statistically proven to be essential to maternal health.

We at Sugardem ministries find this to be an attack on womanhood and innocent babies. We, therefore, ask all expectant mothers to follow the instructions of the qualified Doctors and Midwives in charge of their cases.

We call on the Government and the agencies in charge to start prosecuting the pastors/ juju men who peddle falsehood to these innocent pregnant women.

