ICGC Christ Temple Donates ¢200,000 To Korle-Bu Children’s Cancer Unit

The Christ Temple branch of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has donated an amount of Gh¢200,000 to the Children’s Cancer Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The money is meant to support the treatment of children with cancer so parents without the necessary financial muscle do not have to pay out of pocket.

A delegation from the hospital was at Christ Temple to receive the cheque on Sunday.

Since 2011, ICGC Christ Temple has made monthly contributions towards the treatment of children with cancer. More than 1,200 children have benefited from the church’s support over the years.

“Our understanding is that most childhood cancers are curable with early treatment. The good news is that since we started supporting the unit, children from deprived communities who report have been receiving 100% treatment. No one is turned away from the unit for financial reasons” Director of Programmes at ICGC Christ temple Mrs. Joy Otabil told the congregation during the handing over ceremony.

All children who receive treatment at the unit are expected to benefit from the support, according to Head of the Paediatric Oncology Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Lorna Renna. The money is expected to be used for the purchase of materials like drip regulators, syringes, methylated spirit, sanitizers etc.

For needy children, the support will be used to fund diagnosis and determine the specific cancers they are suffering from through scans, pathology biopsies, bone marrow tests, general laboratory investigations, among others. It will support treatment procedures like chemotherapy, radiotherapy supportive care, blood supply, surgery, among others.

“It is our prayer that apart from improving access to healthcare for children with cancer, this gesture will strengthen the faith of the children, their families, the medical personnel and remind us all of the unfailing love of Christ,” Mrs. Joy Otabil said.

Mrs Otabil expressed her appreciation to church members for their contribution towards the project.

The donation forms part of the several social intervention projects ICGC Christ Temple has been engaging in since its inception.