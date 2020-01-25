Dr. Dacosta Aboagye Leads NTD's Walk-In Accra

Director of the Health Promotion Division of Ghana Health Service, Dr. DaCosta Aboagye today led a health walk in Accra. This is part of planned activities scheduled ahead of the commemoration of World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) on January 30, 2020.

January 30 is the anniversary of the 2012 London Declaration on NTDs, which did much to bring together policy makers across countries and to encourage investors to commit to control and elimination of NTDs.

The theme for this year is: "Beat NTDs for Good. For All."It will be climaxed at Mantse Agbona at James Town on Thursday 30th January.

Source: Social Media Unit, Health Promotion Division, GHS.