Prof. Yankah Lauds Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni For Judicious Use Of IGF, Infrastructural Expansion At UEW

Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah has lauded efforts by authorities at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) under the leadership of Reverend Professor Anthony Afful-Broni in improving education delivery in the country.

He explains that the university’s judicious use of their Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to embark on massive infrastructural development is worth commending as it will go a long way in improving enrolment at the university.

He indicated that the country expects enrolment into public tertiary institutions to increase by 50% by the next academic year necessitating that efforts are doubled to accommodate them into the tertiary education system.

The situation, he says is due to the first batch of Free Senior High School Education graduating and hopefully seeking admissions into the tertiary institutions including the University of Education, Winneba which already is the most populous in the country with a total of 85,000 students.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah who was at UEW to inspect ongoing projects made up of lecture halls, halls of residence, hospital and accommodation facilities for lecturers expressed satisfaction at the spate of progress of work and indicated government commitment in ensuring that the necessary infrastructure is put up to improve accessibility into the tertiary institutions.

Here is Prof. Kwesi Yankah speaking on infrastructural base in the universities and their readiness to admit the first batch of Free Senior High School Education Graduates.