Akufo-Addo Still Running A ‘Family And Friends’ Gov’t – NDC MP

The Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central Constituency of the Northern Region, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has accused President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of nepotism in the appointment of persons serving in his government.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has demonstrated high levels of hypocrisy since assuming office.

“Akufo-Addo is a big hypocrite, look at how he is running the country with his family members and shielding them after corrupt activities,” Alhaji Inusah Fuseini told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

According to him, the current development where family members of President Akufo-Addo have been appointed to occupy key government positions makes a mockery of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s criticisms of him [Mahama] when the party was in opposition.

He stressed that, said the NPP has so far abandoned its promise of forming an all-inclusive government as promised before the 2016 elections.

He also indicated that the outlined policies of the government will only yield a slow pace of development in the country.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini accused the President of running a “family and friends” government in the wake of his appointments of new ministers, among others.

