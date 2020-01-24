EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee Meets Political Parties

The Electoral Commission’s Eminent Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet the Commission and the Inter Party Advisory Committee made up of the various political parties.

A statement issued by the EC on January 24, 2020, and signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, said the meeting will seek to engage with the Inter Party Advisory Committee on the Electoral Commission’s plan to compile a new Voters’ register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

It stated that the meeting will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

The opposition National Democratic Congress which is a member of the Inter Party Advisory Committee has been kicking against the move to compile a new register.

