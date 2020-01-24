ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.01.2020 General News

EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee Meets Political Parties

By News Desk
EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee Meets Political Parties
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Electoral Commission’s Eminent Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet the Commission and the Inter Party Advisory Committee made up of the various political parties.

A statement issued by the EC on January 24, 2020, and signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, said the meeting will seek to engage with the Inter Party Advisory Committee on the Electoral Commission’s plan to compile a new Voters’ register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

It stated that the meeting will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

The opposition National Democratic Congress which is a member of the Inter Party Advisory Committee has been kicking against the move to compile a new register.

—Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee Meets Political Parties
2 hours ago

Angry Group Locks CPP Offices Over Alleged Fake Bank Account
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line