New Register: NDC, Others Resume Suspended Demo

The Inter-party Resistance against the New Voter's Register led by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has resumed its mass action in protest of the compilation of a new voters’ register.

This came few days after they called off their planned demonstration exercises.

This is as a result of what it says is the bad faith shown by the Electoral Commission (EC) in announcing a date for the mass registration despite a planned meeting with the Eminent Advisory body of the EC over the raging controversy.

In a statement signed by Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, the group said it would hit the streets again and continue with other planned activities to resist the compilation of the register.

“In view of the conduct of the EC, the Resistance wishes to announce our inability to oblige with the earlier announcement of the momentary suspension of our public manifestations and further declare that, we shall proceed with the series of mass actions earlier outlined. We shall in due course announce the form, venue and dates for such actions to drum home further the need to speedily drop this dangerous and wasteful thought of compiling a new register.”

Last week, the group suspended all demonstration exercises across the country to await the outcome of an appeal they made to the EC's Eminent Advisory Committee over what it says was out of respect for the committee which had earlier called for calm.

But in the statement to declaring the resumption of the mass action, the group said it believes the EC is taking the anger of Ghanaians for granted.

Aside from the NDC, the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register is made up Progressive People's Party (PPP), Convention People's Party (CPP), People's National Convention (PNC), Eagle Party, All People's Party (APC) and Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).

The coalition has already held a protest in Tamale dubbed “Tikusayi demo” and another one in Kumasi known as the Yennpini demo.

The group maintains that GHS390 million approved to be spent on the register and a new Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS) will be a waste of taxpayer money.

---citinewsroom