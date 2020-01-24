Fair Trade Ghana Holds Annual General Meeting

Fair Trade Ghana Network has held its annual general meeting to discuss strategic ways of improving the conditions of members for the upcoming year.

The organization which is a partner of Fair Trade Africa under Fair Trade International seeks to provide opportunities for farmers and craft people in developing countries to ensure they have access to a wider market for their products.

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, members of the Fair Trade Ghana Network gathered at the Bethel Heights Hotel at Madina for the organization’s annual general meeting.

Among many things put on the agenda, members of the body looked back to the past year to identify challenges producers faced. Additionally, Fair Trade Ghana Network discussed strategic ways of improving the organization as well as ways of enhancing the conditions of members.

Delivering his welcome address, Mr. Johannes Koumedjro who is the president of Fair Trade Ghana Network acknowledged the fact that the past year has not been very good for members.

“Unfortunately a lot of our producers are already facing a lot of problems especially those who are in the citrus sector”, he said.

Mr. Koumedjro has however shared that he is confident 2020 will be better than the past year.

“I believe that the network exists to help and promote what you have been producing. It hasn’t been too good in the past but we believe that this year which is the beginning of a decade, 2020 things will be different”, he added.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of the Head of Region for Fair Trade Africa, Abubakar Benjamin Afful assured Fair Trade Ghana Network that they are committed to ensuring members enjoy the best of service.

“In the spirit of partnership, we think that it is always good that we work together and discuss issues to have a common objective…We are very committed to working with you to bring the best services to the members to be able to push for things that will bring changes in the lives of the producers”, the program team leader for Cocoa Ghana said.

Abubakar Benjamin Afful further called for the two bodies to work together to avert all challenges facing members, especially the producers.

“There are a lot of challenges in the sector, we know the cocoa sector, and what have you, there are a lot of challenges that we all need to come together to push. We believe that working together is the best option that will bring us to where we want to go. We are assuring you of our unflinching support in the coming years but most importantly we think that you need to support yourselves as members of the network”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Annual General Meeting of Fair Trade Ghana Network is expected to be concluded today. On the agenda, members will vote for officers for a 2-year period and discuss equity II.