Ho West Tensions: Two More Arrested

Two more persons are in police custody in connection with the death of a resident at Dzolo Gbogame in Ho West District who was run over by the car being driven by a revenue mobilisation team from the assembly.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, on Eyewitness News noted that the police were actually eying the arrest of four persons with the assembly team.

“It was a four-member team and three were arrested and I understand one absconded,” Dr. Letsa said.

The persons arrested have been transferred to the regional police headquarters. The driver of the vehicle turned himself in to the police on the day of the incident.

The Minister indicated that further investigations are ongoing into what caused the death and the resulting protest by residents in the area that led to the district assembly office being attacked.

The investigation will also look into the alleged assault of journalists covering the incident.

“We also want to look at the alleged assault that is reported to have been visited on the media that were in the area to cover what was going on and I am sure in a couple of days, we will get to the bottom of this matter,” Dr. Letsa assured.

Initial reports indicated that a task force collecting revenue for the assembly locked up the shop of the deceased, Wisdom Dake because he owed some money.

In protest, Wisdom Dake stood in front of the taskforce's vehicle and he was allegedly run over by the vehicle, leading to his death.

Following the death of the resident, angry community members stormed the Ho West District assembly and vandalised properties, including burning one of the assembly’s vehicles.

The tensions in the area led to the postponement of the inauguration of the Ho West District Assembly.

Dr. Letsa said the inauguration will take place later today.

