Zuri Awards Calls For Nominations

Nairobi, 23rd January - Go Gaga EXP is calling for nominations of outstanding women in the community for the upcoming fourth edition of the Zuri Awards. The awards held annually seek to recognize and celebrate outstanding women at the community levels. This year’s theme is “An equal world is an enabled world” and is in line with this year’s theme for International Women Day.

The various categories up for nomination include - STEM, Public Service, Agriculture, Arts & Culture, Healthcare, Media, Renewable Energy, Finance, Humanitarian, Manufacturing, Innovation, Education, Young Achiever and Sports. Nominations can be done via their website: zuriawards.gogagaexp.comand will close on the 31st of January 2020.

Selected nominees in the various categories will be involved in a series of awareness activities- photography and video sessions, public exhibition of their work, digital storytelling and to highlight their works and stories in the media.

“There are so many women impacting lives in the community but do not get any recognition because they are not big enough or known,” said Muthoni Mumo, Co-founder of Zuri Awards. “Zuri Awards encourages the unsung women in the community to share what they are doing to change their communities with the little they have.”

Since its inception three years ago, the awards have recognized and celebrated outstanding women in line with the International Women’s Day theme every year. Zuri Awards has experienced immense growth from 4 categories at the 1st inaugural edition to a total of 15 in the past 2 years.

The awards have led to a positive publicity of the nominees and honorees in their respective sphere of influence hence enhancing the expansion of their projects and their exceptional competencies.

Some of the honorees have made strides in their undertakings with three of past nominees and honorees being featured in the Ms. President reality show last year and winning awards- Buya Mukonzo - 2017 My Little Big Thing Winner, Fatuma Abdikadir Adan - HODI took a team to World Cup 2018 in Russia, Dr. Chao Mbogo – Founder of KamiLimu & 2018 Face of Science Kenya, Caroline Wanjiku of HELD Sister Foundation & Umulkheir Mohammed founder of Kesho Alliance - Ms. President Reality show.

Zuri Awards has attracted some of the most prolific individuals in the society in the previous years and is sponsored and curated by Go Gaga Experiential Ltd. Some of the past sponsors and partners include Barclays Bank of Kenya (ABSA), Safaricom, KCB, Brighter Monday, EABL – Baileys Brand, Royal Media Services as the official media partners and the Ministry of Public Service and Gender.

About Zuri Awards

Established in 2017, Zuri Awards is an annual celebration of women and organizations who are bringing change through their work in their community. The awards are the brainchild of Go Gaga Experiential Ltd (www.gogagaexp.com) also running Digital Media Awards (DMA) and Social Media Week – Nairobi (SMWNairobi).

The platform continues to recognize individuals making an impact in regards to women and girls in their communities and it is in line with the theme for International Women’s Day "An equal world is an enabled world".