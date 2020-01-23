Insecurity Situation In Mankessim: A Threat To Peace And Development

For some time now, Mankessim and its environs have been identified as hotspots and red-flags raised to create awareness in order for the security agencies and managers to beef up their approaches to ease away tensions.

Misunderstanding, power struggle, authority, struggle over values and claims to scarce resources chieftaincy rift, bad economic conditions, unemployment, hardship, etc have been identified by (Coser, 1956) as some of the major causes of conflict that stir up insecurity in places.

There seems to be a chunk of truth in the definition put up by the conflict proponent; Coser. About three weeks ago, BNI Boss of Mfantseman and a student were shot dead with a police station Officer and others suffered gun wounds; an unfortunate situation many alleged to have had chieftaincy interplay.

Only today, the 22nd January 2020 another police young man is shot dead and two others left wounded by unidentified thugs - a situation that has left many people as well as traders from across the country dread in fears.

What is happening in Mankessim and environs lives more to be desired and the tension keeps soaring. The MP for the area Hon. Ekow Kwansah Hayford has so far not shown any commitment by putting it before Parliament for urgent attention and management nor the MCE Hon. Kenneth Kelly Essuman exhibits a high sense of mutual concern as the chairman of MUSEC in addressing this rather deadly scene we find ourselves in.

Should people continue to die this way? How are we secured as inhabitants of the area? Our hearts are panting and our minds shivering as we go about our daily activities. Fear and anxiety roll on us every moment, tears are rolling down to our chins. We are no longer safe under this condition, especially during the tenure of the MP Mr. Ekow Kwansah Hayford and MCE Mr. Kenneth Kelly Essuman.

Our security situation needs ready attention and not an unmindful approach by our MP Ekow Kwansah and MCE Kenneth Kelly Essuman to managing this sporadic shooting and deaths we are exposed to every now and then since peace means development and progress.

Our peace situation in Mankessim and environs is fragile and must be attended to by our leaders to reminiscent on the positive peace we have enjoyed over the years

We, therefore, call on the President Nana Addo Danquah, the IGP Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh and Security Minister Mr. Albert Ken Dapaah to come to our aid or else many things would go very wrong.

Many thanks for your quick attention and smart response.

Signed;

Kweku Acquah

Mankessim,Estate

Kobina Quansah

Mankessim Anaafo

Kobina Amoah

Mankessim,Nananom

Baaba Dee

Mankessim, School Kessim