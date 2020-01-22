Rotary Club Partners Forsports Foundation To Equip Hospitals With Medical Suppliers

Government commitments of improving quality healthcare infrastructure for national development and healthy population is beginning to catch on with some individuals and organizations as the Forsports Foundation, a non-governmental organization which uses sports especially football for social development and community cohesion has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Rotary Club of Sunyani East to source and procure medical equipment to needy Hospitals and Health Centers in some of the deprived communities in Ghana.

The MOU provides the framework to foster collaboration and participation of both organizations for the underprivileged in society to have access to better Healthcare and for this reason, the agreement facilitates the establishment of channels of communication that permit the creation and interchanging of information to develop proposals for sourcing and procuring hospital equipment’s and humanitarian aids to be distributed in deprived areas of Ghana.

Mr. Eric Adu Gyamfi, President of Rotary Club of Sunyani East which is a member of Rotary International, was excited about the partnership which ensures that deprived hospitals and health Centers are adequately equipped with medical equipment to ensure quality health care.

The President said the deal gives them another opportunity to help the needy.

He also opined that Rotarians are committed to the service of humanity and this gives them another avenue to further that objective.''

Mr. Gyamfi noted that the health needs of the country were paramount for the growth of the economy, hence the need for all to invest in the sector to improved and sustained health care delivery.

He said it was the aim of the organization to make health care services affordable and easily accessible in deprived communities.

Mr. Gyamfi said this humanitarian partnership with Forsports Foundation is designed to turn an empty room into a fully functional department of a working hospital.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

The Founder and C.E.O of Forsports Foundation Mr. Christopher Forsythe didn’t hide his delight after the signing of this MOU as he had this to say to the Rotary members present ''this brings another opening for the foundation to reach out to the less privileged in society.

The sourcing and procurement of these medical equipment for those needy health facilities would help strengthening our mandate to provide Good Health and Wellbeing to the people as part of our foundation’s focus on the delivery and implementation of SDG Goal 3 set in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly.

The MOU was signed at Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani in the presence of members of the Rotary Club of Sunyani East and staff of Forsports Form Sunyani.