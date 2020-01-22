Bossman Asare Is Disappointing--Allotey Jacobs Laments

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Kojo Allotey Jacobs has said he his disappointed in Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare for his recent comments towards the compilation of new voter’s register.

Dr. Bossman Asare is reported to have said the EC “wants to create new voters register because we want to add an enhanced feature called facial recognition”.

He called the bluff of the opposition National Democratic Congress over their decision to kick against the new voter’s register.

But reacting to the deputy EC Boss, Allotey Jacobs said,” the Deputy EC Boss is not on top of issues and I suggest that it will be appropriate to allow Mr. Samuel Tettey who is currently the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission to speak on issues concerning elections,” Bernard Allotey Jacobs told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

The main opposition NDC has rejected the proposal by the Electoral Commission to compile new voters register for the 2020 elections.

However, they have indicated that they will resist any attempt by the EC to push the idea of a new register since there are not enough grounds for the creation of a new one.

The Electoral Commission has served notice a new voters’ register will be compiled ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

