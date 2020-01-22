Give Chocolates As 'Gift Of Love' On Special Occasions'

The Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Barbara Oteng Gyasi has encouraged Ghanaians to consider patronising and giving out 'Made In Ghana' chocolates as gifts to special people during occasions.

According to her, this move will not put money in the pockets of the sellers but also boosts the country's economy.

Speaking on the theme; “My Chocolate Experience: My Holistic Well-Being" at the launch of the 2020 National Chocolate Day in Accra, the Minister said "Patronising Made in Ghana Chocolate will help position our cocoa and chocolate experience as a strong element in Ghana's tourism experience"

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts in 2005, coined the National Chocolate Day which occurred at the same time with Valentine‘s Day with the aim of promoting the purchase and eating of Made-in-Ghana chocolate and other cocoa products.

She added that Digital Campaign Competition will be held where participants will be asked to upload a picture of themselves having a bite at a chocolate and post on social media with the hashtags; #MyChocolateExperience #ChocolnteDey2020 #lEatGhana.

She mentioned that some pictures selected will be shortlisted with the winners being rewarded on Chocolate Day.

Marketing Manager for Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), Nana Agyemang Ansong said "Since the start of the Chocolate Day, it had grown to become an important celebration on the National Calendar"

He also mentioned that over the years the Golden Tree brand has distinguished played itself as the finest product in the country.

He used the occasion to assure the general public that the product will not run out of stock.

“Today, the National Chocolate day has become so attractive and prestigious that it has become a major tourist attraction in the country to contribute positively to tourism in Ghana" he indicated.

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts used the occasion to officially launch the 2020 Chocolate Day celebration.