ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.01.2020 Europe

Paris Live, Wednesday 22 January 2020

By RFI
REUTERS
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Today's Paris Live opens with an update from our Washington correspondent to discuss the first day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. The Republican majority has so far made clear it will do almost anything to ensure Trump's acquittal.

We then turn to Lebanon, where after a three month-long power vacuum since Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation, a new cabinet was announced. Our correspondent explains why there was such an angry outburst over the new lineup.

We hear about "Luanda leaks" -- thousands of documents which reveal how the former President's daughter Isabel dos Santos and her Congolese husband, managed to steer millions of dollars of public funds into companies where they hold shares.

There's a special interview with director Nana-Jo Ndow, whose documentary "I Cannot Bury My Father" has just been released in Ghana. The film sheds light on murders committed in the Gambia against 56 West Africans, the majority Ghanaians, in 2005.

And finally, our guest Khaled Igué, an investment banker from Benin talks about his new book "Time for Africa; towards a sustainable and inclusive development" published this week, in French, by Hermann press.
TOP STORIES

Multimedia Incurs Flagstaff House Wrath As Frank Asiedu Bek...
2 hours ago

NDC Ofosu Ampofo Mocks Bawumia Over Exclusion From Forex Dev...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line