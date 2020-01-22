Paris Live, Wednesday 22 January 2020

Today's Paris Live opens with an update from our Washington correspondent to discuss the first day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. The Republican majority has so far made clear it will do almost anything to ensure Trump's acquittal.

We then turn to Lebanon, where after a three month-long power vacuum since Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation, a new cabinet was announced. Our correspondent explains why there was such an angry outburst over the new lineup.

We hear about "Luanda leaks" -- thousands of documents which reveal how the former President's daughter Isabel dos Santos and her Congolese husband, managed to steer millions of dollars of public funds into companies where they hold shares.

There's a special interview with director Nana-Jo Ndow, whose documentary "I Cannot Bury My Father" has just been released in Ghana. The film sheds light on murders committed in the Gambia against 56 West Africans, the majority Ghanaians, in 2005.

And finally, our guest Khaled Igué, an investment banker from Benin talks about his new book "Time for Africa; towards a sustainable and inclusive development" published this week, in French, by Hermann press.