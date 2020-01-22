Takoradi Missing Girls: Angry Father Attacks Suspect In Court

The father of one of the Takoradi kidnapped girls, Francis Bentum, Wednesday, went on rampage at the Sekondi High Court after the case against suspects John Orji and Sam Udoetuk Wills was adjourned to February 5, 2020.

Mr. Bentum who was not happy with the frequent adjournment of the kidnapping case physically attacked the Sam Wills in the courtroom after the Presiding Judge, Justice Hannah Taylor, granted the State Attorney, Adeliade Kobiri-Woode's plea for the court to adjourn the case.

The prosecution said it was expecting an update on investigations from the police by close of this week to inform amendments to their fact sheet.

Following the adjournment, the families of the victims went on rampage and tried to attack the suspects.

The police managed to eventually whisk away the suspects.

After the tensions had calmed, Mr. Bentum conveyed his frustrations to Citi News.

