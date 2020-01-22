[Watch] How Asante Akyem South Youth Beg Obour To Contest NPP Primaries
By News Desk
LISTEN
1 HOUR AGO
A group of NPP youth activists in the Asante Akyem South Constituency marched to the residence of former President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour in Juaso to plead with him to pick nomination forms to contest in the Parliamentary primaries on April 25.
[Watch] How Asante Akyem South Youth Beg Obour To Contest NPP Primaries
A group of NPP youth activists in the Asante Akyem South Constituency marched to the residence of former President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour in Juaso to plead with him to pick nomination forms to contest in the Parliamentary primaries on April 25.
Watch video below: