Intrauterine Device Does Not Cause Cervical Cancer ― Obstetricians And Gynaecologists Society Debunk Report

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Ghana (SOGOG) has debunked a social media report that the Intrauterine Device (IUD) causes cervical cancer.

This follows a YouTube video making the rounds on social media where one Mrs. Stacey Amoateng alleges that she acquired cervical cancer from the use of a copper intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD).

In a statement signed by the President of the Society, Dr Ali Samba, there is no scientific data or evidence to support the assertion that any form of the Intrauterine Device (IUD) causes cervical cancer.

The statement added that the Copper IUD, which is one of two forms of IUD available in the country, is a safe and effective form of long-term reversible contraception, and couples who desire to use them or are currently using them can safely do so without any fear or panic.

Read full statement below:

“HOW IUD GAVE ME CERVICAL CANCER: STACEY AMOATENG’S SAD STORY.”

REJOINDER BY THE SOCIETY OF OBSTETRICIANS AND GYNAECOLOGISTS OF GHANA (SOGOG)

The attention of SOGOG has been drawn to a YouTube video being circulated on social media with the above caption in which Mrs. Stacey Amoateng alleges that she acquired cervical cancer from the use of a copper intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD).

While our Society empathizes with Mrs. Stacey Amoateng’s predicament and appreciates her apparent drive to help prevent cervical cancer through public education and screening services, the Society will like to correct the misinformation being conveyed by the contents of the said video.

SOGOG hereby informs all persons that at present, there is NO scientific data or evidence to support the assertion that any form of the Intrauterine Device (IUD) causes cervical cancer.

The Society states emphatically that the Copper IUD, which is one of two forms of IUD available in the country, is a SAFE and EFFECTIVE form of long-term reversible contraception, and couples who desire to use them or are currently using them can safely do so without any fear or panic.

The Society also cautions the general public that cervical cancer generally has no symptoms in its early stages. Regular screening with the Pap Smear, Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) and testing for High-Risk Human Papilloma virus (HPV) is recommended for early detection and prevention advance disease.

However, any woman diagnosed with cervical cancer is advised to comply with medical treatment which includes surgery and chemo-radiation therapy.

Good nutrition and prayer, whiles good for general health and well-being, are not specific treatme n t modalities for cervical cancer.

Dr Ali Samba

President