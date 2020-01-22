B&FT Newspaper Loses 14 Staff In One Year

Listen to article

Ten long-serving staff of business-oriented newspaper, the Business & Financial Times ( B&FT), have resigned en block from the company.

Four key members of the editorial team, five from the marketing team and an accountant have all resigned citing the precarious financial position of the company over the last three years that has made it nearly impossible for salaries to be paid monthly over a three-year period.

The new resignations add to the tall list of employees who resigned from the company in 2019 alone. Two members of the editorial team resigned mid-2019, and four (4) resigned from the marketing and events departments.

Ms. Nana Adwoa Dwommoh, who took over the Events Manager position from Evelyn Kanyoke also resigned two (2) months after her appointment within the same year, 2019.

Edith Dankwa, CEO B&FT

The company has been running for more than a year without a Human Resource Manager after the resignation of Mrs Eunice Opoku- Boateng, the ex- HR Manager. The company, according to various sources, are heavily indebted to the Ghana Revenue Authority ( GRA), owe current and ex-staff thousands in unpaid salaries, provident and tier 2 funds that were deducted but not paid to the requisite fund managers, and a constant run-in with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust ( SSNIT) over unpaid SSNIT deductions.

Despite realising millions in cedis from organising successful events, including the recently held Ghana Economic Forum (GEF) that was addressed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the company has consistently failed to pay staff their due and to pay the mandatory taxes and deduction made on staff salaries to the likes of GRA and SSNIT.

Below is the full list of staff who resigned in 2019 alone:

1. Dominic Andoh Deputy Editor

2. Patrick Paintsil- Maritime correspondent

3. Benson Afful. Education correspondent

4. Eugene Davis. Parliamentary correspondent

5. Basiru Adam. News Editor

6. Richard Abbey. Online Editor

7. Joseph A. Bissue Accountant

8. Alex L. Agyeman Circulation Manager

9. Nana Adwoa Dwommoh Events Manager

10. Gifty Mensah. Marketing

11. Irene Mottey. Marketing

12. Edna Eyram Swatson Marketing

13. Ruth Fosua Tetteh. Marketing coordinator

14. Doreen Owusu. Marketing.