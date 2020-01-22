Swedru D/A Primary To Benefit From School Feeding Program

Pupils of Swedru D/A Primary School in the Afigya Kwabre South District will from Monday 27th January benefit from the nationwide School Feeding Program.

On Monday, 20th January 2020, after a stakeholder consultation and briefing, DCE of Afigya Kwabre South, Hon. Christian Adu Poku finally affirmed Swedro D/A Primary to benefit from the program.

The DCE further noted plans to extend the program to all government schools within the catchment of Afigya Kwabre South.

"Before the end of this year 2020, I shall ensure that every government basic school within the district receives a share of the school feeding program" - Hon. Adu Poku said.

He highlighted the urgent need to improve the quality of food served the kids.

Hon. Adu Poku mentioned that his outfit has set up a team to monitor the activities of the caterers in the schools currently running the program, therefore advising the Cooks to take the exercise seriously.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Nana Addo led government in seeing to the improvement in the educational needs of school children in Ghana.