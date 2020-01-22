Sanitation Minister Inaugurates Special Task Force On Environmental Sanitation

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah has inaugurated a Special Task Force On Environmental Sanitation to work with the Ministry in attaining President Akufo-Addo's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

According to her, the objectives of the Task Force include assessing the current solid waste management challenges and propose solutions.

Speaking at the Inauguration Ceremony, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah said "The Special Task Force will coordinate and monitor the performance of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to provide effective Sanitation Service delivery"

She added that the Special Task Force will also monitor the performance of private sector service providers likewise their contracts.

The Minister, however, hinted that in line with the above objectives, the Task Force will work in close collaborations with other relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

"The key Ministries for the composition of the Task Force include; Ministry of Works and Housing, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development among others"

She emphasised that the Ministry of Roads and Highway, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development are also part of the key ministries which form the Task Force.

The Sanitation Minister mentioned that the formation of the Inter-Ministerial Special Task Force Team on Environmental Sanitation is to scale up the fight against the insanitary sanitation conditions in the city.

She, however, noted that the Force will Deploy all necessary means within its confines of the law to ensure the cities are clean.

She charged the media to be watchdogs in order for the duties of the Task Force to yield good results.

The Minister told the media, the Task Force will have a life span of 12 months effective January 21 and will be meeting every first Tuesday of every month.