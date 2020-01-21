Cape Coast: Police Probe The Killing Of JHS Girl

Listen to article

The police in the Central region have commenced investigations into the gruesome killing of a 15-year-old Junior High School girl.

The deceased Georgina Antwi was a pupil of the Ankaful Basic School near Cape Coast.

She was allegedly murdered in cold blood by some suspected “Sakawa” resident in the area.

The Police have made some arrests of two young men suspected to have allegedly masterminded the killing to assist with investigations.

According to Emmanuel Mintah, the father of the deceased, the gruesome murder of the young girl occurred last Friday, January 17, whilst the victim was on her way to school from Akotokyir to Ankaful on a bush path, when she was whisked away and later murdered.

Her lifeless body was found in the early hours of Saturday by some residents of Ankaful who then alerted the Police.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital awaiting autopsy and preservation. They are reported to have mentioned a third person who is currently on the run.

The police are seeking the support of the public to apprehend him.

Mr. Mintah described his daughter as an obedient, intelligent and respectable person who did not joke with her education and called on the police to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

The Chief of Ankaful, Nana Abura Sankoma, in an interview with the media was alarmed at the recent increase in crime in the community.

He, however, said that the traditional authorities together with the security agencies are working to rid the area of social miscreants terrorizing innocent people in the area.