Nominations Open For Bono Regional GJA Awards

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional branch has opened nominations for its 2019 Regional Awards to be held under the theme “Managing Election 2020 related violence for democratic stability – the role of the media”.

The awards seek to acknowledge, appreciate and recognise the contributions of Journalists, and media institutions towards the development of the three regions.

Personalities and institutions which have in diverse ways contributed to the growth and development of the Association, and the media, in general, would be honoured.

The awards are open to GJA members and non-members working in the Ghanaian media establishments and cover broadcast or published works from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

Awards available for grabs include Most Promising, Best Journalist of the Year, reserved for only members of the Association in good standing as at December 2019.

Other categories are Health, Education, Child Protection, Sanitation and Environment and Business and Economics.

Also, there are awards for Agriculture, Tourism and Culture, Disability, Sports, Local Governance, Gender-Based Violence and Unpaid Work, Climate Change, Child Protection, Best Morning Show (English) and Best Morning Show (Akan).

The rest are Entertainment, Crime and Court Reporting, Mining, Feature Reporting, Social Protection/Awareness and Best Social Programme on Radio (English and Akan).

Prospective award winners are to submit their entries by the end of February 2020 to pave the way for the GJA Awards which is slated for May this year(2020).

The Awards will be given in the following categories, Category one (Most promising Journalist and Journalist of the Year) Entry requirements:

A. Must be a good standing member of the GJA as at December 2019.

B. GJA members and the general public are invited to nominate candidates, giving reason(s) for their nomination in not more than 120 words.

Category Two

Health

Political Reporting

Crime and Court Reporting

Business Reporting

Disability

Mining

Environment

Rural Reporting

Gender Based Violence and Unpaid Work

Category Three

Investigative Reporting

Features

Tourism and Culture

Sports

Photo Journalism

Climate Change

Child Protection

Category Four

Best Morning Show (Radio Twi)Best Moring Show (Radio English)Best Radio StationBest Social Programme (Radio Twi)Best Social Programme (Radio English)Best Sports Show (Radio Twi)Best Sports Show (Radio English) .

General Entry Requirements

The competition is open to members working in the print (News Agency inclusive), electronic and online media in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Members of the Regional Executives and the Awards Committee are not eligible to contest.

Entrants must meet the following additional requirements:

Entries should cover works published from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Entrants may submit entries for a maximum of TWO CATEGORIES, and NOT MORE THAN THREE published works should be submitted for each category.

However, one work SHALL NOT be entered in MORE THAN ONE CATEGORY

Entrants should submit CLEAR ORIGINAL published work and five (5) photocopies of each entry.

All entries must show the date of publication/broadcast and the medium in which the work was published.

News Agency stories carried by the conventional media or on the Internet shall be considered as published.

Radio and TV entrants should submit ONE AUDIO RECORDING (CD/DVD) in addition to Five (5) AUTHENTICATED COPIES of the original broadcast script.

The deadline for the submission of entries is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28,2020.

Entries/Nominations should be addressed to:

The Chairman,2019 GJA Awards Committee,Sunyani, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo RegionOr contact the following mobile numbers Mobile – 0208194178/0243938670OrRegional SecretariatGJASunyaniMobile – 0208596382/0246165426

Larry Paa Kwesi Moses(Chairman)