24 Ghanaian Peacekeepers Get UN Medal

Some 24 of the finest police officers of Ghana, half of them women, were on Monday, January 20, awarded well-deserved UN medals.

The officers were decorated for their selfless service for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the people of South Sudan, in the name of peace.

The perfectly gender-balanced contingent is partaking in a variety of tasks - including but not limited to patrolling, community policing, protection of civilians and capacity building of their South Sudanese colleagues – in Juba and seven UNMISS field offices across the country.

Ghana has contributed a total of 5,248 police officers, 878 of whom have been women, to UN peacekeeping missions on four continents since 1960. Eight of these men and women have, over the years, lost their lives in the line of duty.

Since the establishment of UNMISS in 2011, 224 of them have served in South Sudan.

—Myjoyonline.com