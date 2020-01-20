Law Enforcement Alone Won't Stop Rampant Accidents - Superintendent Alex Obeng

Head of Education, Research, and Training at the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alex Obeng says the solution to the recurring accidents on the Cape Coast -Takoradi highway does not lie is not law enforcement.

According to him, the solution should be dualisation of these roads which serve as the nerve centre of the country’s road network.

He was discussing the rampant accidents on the Cape Coast -Takoradi highway– which stretches from the Greater Accra region to Takoradi in the Western Region.

“These are not isolated because prior to these current ones they have been happening. It is an annual affair. And they are happening on the same stretches and same spots. This (does not) happens on sections of the roads which are dualized, but sections which are supposed to be dualized but have not been,” he stated.

A total of 34 persons were confirmed dead in a highway accident which occurred on the Cape Coast -Takoradi highway Tuesday dawn [14-01-2020].

In the case of Ghana, he asserted the roads in question link not just the rest of the country to the capital for trade and commerce but they also connect traders from neighbouring countries who come to the country for business purposes.