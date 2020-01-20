Wendy Shay Told To Apologise To Ghanaian Youth

A coalition of Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), led by the Vision for Alternative Development has asked female Ghanaian artiste, Wendy Shay to apologise to the youth for asking the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to lift the ban on celebrities advertising alcoholic beverages.

A statement issued by the NGOs, they expressed disappointment in the recent stance of the singer against the implementation of the ban on alcohol advertisement.

“We are very disappointed and troubled over the comment and call on Wendy Shay to apologise to all the youth,” they said in a statement.

The coalition consists of; the Ghana Alcohol Policy Alliance, Ghana NCD Alliance, Community Health Support Team, Institute for Leadership and Development, Tax Advocacy Network for Health Promotion, and Media Alliance in Tobacco Control and Health.

They also asked the artiste to apologise to the poor and vulnerable have lost their lives and those currently suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases such as the cancers, and cardiovascular diseases and are unable to pay for treatment because of cost.

Authorities have argued that the ban was primarily to protect the children from alcohol harm and destruction.

Recently, the FDA called out Shay over accusations that the authority is unfairly preventing celebrities from making earnings.

This was after she had earlier taken to social media on Thursday, January 16, to vent her spleen over an alcoholic beverage commercial deal she claims to have failed to secure due to some advertisement guidelines of the FDA.

—GNA