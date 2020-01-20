Corruption Is Biggest Challenge To Ghana Beyond Aid - Domelevo

The Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has said the biggest obstacle to the attainment of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda is corruption.

He explained that Ghana was already beyond aid, but there were some challenges that must be resolved to catapult the country beyond aid, stressing: “Without solving these problems, we will remain where we are.”

Mr Domelevo identified some of the corrupt practices as shoddy works by road contractors, the falsification of people’s dates of birth and bad behaviour at the health institutions.

The Auditor-General was contributing to a discussion on the topic: “Ghana Beyond Aid: Rejuvenating the local economy through accountable governance", at the 71st New Year School and Conference, which ended at the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra last Thursday.

Foreign consultants

He faulted successive governments for always resorting to foreign consultants and construction companies for major services, to the disadvantage of local expertise.

"Sadly, these consultants come over and learn from our local experts,” he said, noting that if some of those matters could be reversed, Ghana Beyond Aid could be reached.

"So we need to think radically because there are low hanging fruits and all that we hear is that they are bringing experts from China and wherever to solve our problems,” he said.

Public service

Mr Domelevo was of the opinion that the public service, as structured currently, could not help achieve Ghana Beyond Aid.

"It is an over-centralised institution," he said.

He said decentralisation must be necessarily geographical, adding that it was a shame that a teacher had to travel the length of the country to get his name moved from one grade to another.

"It is my considered opinion that unless we reorientate the public service to become a service delivery institution, instead of an institution which serves the boss rather than the people of Ghana, we are not going to get to Ghana Beyond Aid," he further stated.

Redefine core values

The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, said there was the need to "redefine our core values and prioritise values and hard work, creativity, innovation, national orientation and patriotism".

He suggested that Ghana Beyond Aid be localised to enable those at the grassroots to better understand it.

