Protest Against New Voter's Register Unnecessary--Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has condemned the recent demonstration led by the NDC, insisting the protest march to prevent a new voters’ register was needless.

According to the NPP chief scribe, he says since the Electoral Commission (EC) is already engaging political parties and other stakeholders there is no need to do demonstrations.

Speaking to Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, Nana Obiri Boahen said:” Demonstration by the NDC and other political parties are baseless and useless it will not change anything, the EC has the sole mandate to decide whether to do a new register or not.” Nana Obiri Boahen

“What kind of party goes out to hold a demonstration when at the same time discussions are ongoing indoors to deliberate on the same issues,” he asked.

The EC contends that the current register had been overstretched, and needed additional features of facial verification, hence the need for a new register.

The opposition parties, however, have vowed to do everything necessary to prevent the compilation of a new register, which they suspect could be used to disenfranchise some Ghanaians.

