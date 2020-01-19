2020 Elections: EC Rigging Agenda In Full Force--NDC's Otukonor

Listen to article

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor has disclosed that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning with the Electoral Commission (EC)to rig the 2020 general elections.

He disclosed that the NPP wants to undermine the electoral process with its diabolic schemes.

However, he stated that, is shameful a desperate political party like the NPP will be engaging in these acts.

According to him, “Everything pointed to the fact that the EC, especially its chairperson, Jean Mensa, was clearly in favour of the NPP to retain political power through any means,” Peter Boamah Otukonor told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Otukonor stressed that, the current voters’ register was credible, as it was used to elect President Akufo-Addo. Again, he said it had been used for other previous elections in the country and, therefore, any attempts to change the electoral roll would be rejected.

Backing his earlier claim that the existing electoral roll was credible, Otukonor said, “This was the same register that was used for the district assembly elections and the creation of six regions in the country last year.”

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has awarded the contract for the construction of the new Production and Disaster Recovery Datacentre to Persol Systems Limited, which has begun the processes for construction.

The telecommunication giant, MTN, has also secured the contract to provide network or internet connectivity services to the various district offices of the Commission.

---KingdomfmOnline