800 More GOIL Customers Rewarded In 'Efie ne Fie' Promo

The 2nd National Ultimate Rewards of the on-going GOIL Efie ne Fie promotion has been held at the Kentinkrono GOIL Service Station in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

A total of 800 more customers received their rewards ranging from GH¢300 to GH¢1,000 worth of fuel.

The top three customers who accrued the highest points in the Middle Belt zone, in addition to the GH¢1,000 worth of free fuel, also received a 32-inch colour Television each donated by the Kentinkrono GOIL Service Station.

The beneficiaries were Elias K. Dzata from Asonaba GOIL station, Emena, Kumasi; Simon Amponsem from Kodua GOIL service station and Owusu Amoah from Ejisu GOIL service station.

Overall, 50 drivers were rewarded with GH¢1,000 worth of free fuel for the month, while 250 customers received GH¢500 with 500 getting GH¢300 worth of fuel.

The rewards add to the thousands of instant rewards given to customers who buy fuel worth 100 cedis or more (and 30 cedis for motorbikes) from any GOIL station.

Nine hundred and twenty customers were rewarded at the 1st Ultimate Reward, held at the Burma Camp GOIL Service Station in Accra last month.

Speaking at the ceremony, the MD/Group CEO of GOIL, Mr Kwame Osei Prempeh said the recipients were made up of Taxi Drivers, Trotro Drivers, Truck Drivers, Private cars, SUV car owners, and bicycle as well as tricycle owners.

“These customers, made up of private and commercial vehicle owners, have shown total commitment to the GOIL brand... These rewards are our way of saying thank you for continually making us Number One. We, therefore, implore you to continue to buy more from GOIL because when you do, you are helping to develop mother Ghana”, he added.

He said GOIL will continue to put the customer at the core of all its business.

The Board Chairman of GOIL, Kwamena Bartels, noted that the diverse backgrounds of the recipients show that GOIL is for everybody.

He assured that the company has taken a number of steps to diversify and strengthen its operations.

Earlier, the Board, Management and some staff served customers and interacted with them as part of the Customer Appreciation Day.

The ceremony was chaired by Nana Effah Apenteng, Omanhene of Bompata Traditional Area. In attendance was the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah and other dignitaries.

—Myjoyonline.com