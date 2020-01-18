Central Corridor Roads To Be Dual Carriage After Dampoase Accident

The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta has said government intends dualising the Central Corridor road, following the recent crash on the Dampoase road.

“We try to improve the road conditions. Safety measures are being taken. If you look at this stretch, it is one of the best roads in our country. This road is earmarked for dualization. We are currently dualizing part of the central corridor. If you talk about the central corridor, we are talking about the road from Accra, through Kumasi to Tamale to Paga. These are all plans that we are working on and they are at various stages of implementation.”

On the dawn of January 14, 2020, 35 p eople died while 57 others were injured after an intercity bus with registration number GR 5704-18 collided head-on with another bus with registration number GN 3780-10 at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region.

The crash occurred when a vehicle moving from Accra towards Takoradi tried to overtake a vehicle ahead in a sharp curve thereby, colliding with an oncoming vehicle en route to Accra.

---citinewsroom