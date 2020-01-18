Hon. Eric L. Adams Brooklyn Borough President To Host Ghana’s 63rd Independence

Listen to article

In Commemoration of Ghana's 63rd Independence celebration join, Hon. Eric L. Adams, Brooklyn Borough President , H. E. Martha Ama A. Pobee, Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations, Ghana Consul General New York, Hon. Professor Samuel Amoako, along with members of the New York Ghanaian-American community at Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn, NY, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Ghana is recognized as one of the most culturally rich countries in Africa. The face of its people reflects a beautiful mosaic of several ethnic and racial groups living peacefully together. It is without a doubt one of the most peaceful countries on the African continent.

The (G63IFR) is a unique event that will draw in audiences from the multicultural/multiethnic community. The event will simultaneously raise the consciousness of how Ghana's year of return homecoming is changing Africa a platform for raising support for the integrative program line up celebrating the 63rd independence within the New York Community and beyond.

The event will include a reception that will promote Beyond the Return and Ghanaian citizenship, cuisine and culture and will spotlight the following prominent individuals and organizations that have shown an unwavering commitment to the betterment of Ghana.

“This is going to be an occasion to remember. We hope we, the proud Ghanaians and Africans in Brooklyn-New York and beyond, will have a solid turnout from the community as we celebrate with symbolic pride our legacy and contributions to the [African] Diaspora.

“ The awesome privilege to pay posthumous tribute in honor of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah first president of the Republic of Ghana and Harriett Tubman an American Abolitionist in this time and in this place (Brooklyn Borough Hall) with great food, music, and in a company of outstanding artists, is indeed a privilege.

This is an event not to be missed.” [Program Coordinators, Jerry Kwabena Adinkra of Ghanaian American Heritage Committee supported by Fred Dwamena ESG of National Council of Ghanaian Association (NCOGA). ]

A former British colony, Ghana was the first independent nation in sub-Saharan Africa; declaring independence in 1957.

Flag Raising and Award Ceremony: 5:00 pm-9:00 pm, Reception Open, African International cuisine 7:30pm - 8:30pm

For information and media accreditation, photos video please email:[email protected]

Supporters: GHCC-NYC-, National Council of Ghanaian Associations (NCOGA) CAFI, 3G Media, Ghnewsnow,Tafari Tribe Inc ,NGPC, Impact Radio, Adinkofa,GDD .

This is a free event