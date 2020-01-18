Cape Coast: Suspected Car Snatchers Busted

The police in the Central region has effected the arrest of two suspected car snatchers when they attempted to sell a stolen Hyundai Getz Taxi in Cape Coast.

The car with the registration number ER 797-18 was impounded at Ola-Black Star in Cape Coast.

The suspects, Prince Tettey, Gaetan Eke and a third accomplice who is currently on the run allegedly pulled a knife and ordered the victim who was driving the vehicle to stop and surrender the ignition key of the car at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

Briefing the media on Thursday, Chief Superintendent Reuben Asiwoko, the Central Regional Crime Officer said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, January 14, at about 1730 hours when the Police received intelligence that three young men were selling a taxi cab at the said location.

He said further investigations and interrogation revealed that, on Tuesday, January 14, at about 1000 hours, the victim, Kwame Gyimah, 28, a taxi driver was driving the Hyundai Getz Taxi, when two unidentified men hired him from Dodowa to Ghana Christian International Senior High School near Sota, a suburb of Dodowa of which one other person joined them on their way.

Mr. Asiwoko said halfway through the journey, one of the suspects pulled a knife and ordered the victim to stop and surrender the ignition key of the vehicle.

He said the driver resisted and was attacked and subjected to severe bodily torture where they pulled him out of the vehicle and bolted with the car.

He said the victim was rescued by a good Samaritan who sent him to the hospital where he is currently responding to treatment at the Shai Osudoku Government Hospital.

