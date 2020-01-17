[Video] Most Ghanaian Pastors Use Psycho On Their Members — Ahokagya

Ghanaian popular mentalist known as Ahokagya, who read minds and also help people quit all manner of addictions has stated that most pastors use psychology to make prophecies on their members.

In an interview with this reporter, Mr Ahokagya said he does not believe in the Bible.

He explained that there are different versions of the Bible with different books and chapters that is hidden from most Christians.

The mentalist, popularly called “the boy who knows” says he is ready to project Ghana internationally with his talent and ability to read people’s mind and entertain as well.

Ahokagya therefore called on Ghanaians to stop supporting people like Shatta Bundle which he blatantly referred to as “foolishness” and promote good talents that will project the Ghana positively.

Watch the video below;